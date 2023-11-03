CHICAGO — The court appointed Monitoring Team released its latest assessment of CPD reform efforts and the CPD will get a chance to respond and discuss the progress that has been made.

After more than four years under federal oversight, the CPD Monitory Team’s report compliance continues to lag but also expresses hope under new police superintendent Larry Snelling.

Led by attorney Maggie Hickey, the team published its eight report this week which states:

“The CPD has reached full compliance on just six percent of consent to decree requirements. The team examined reform efforts between Jan. 1st to June 30, a period where there were three superintendents.”

It writes CPD has yet to implement a comprehensive consistent and transparent policing strategy. It adds that the department could make significant progress across all parts of the Consent Decree if it did that.

The team reports progress in addressing officer recruitment and retention challenges but says it needs to do more to address officer wellness, community engagement and crime fighting strategy.

The Chicago Police Department agreed to overhaul its policies when it entered in the consent decree in 2019 following a justice department — which was prompted by the 2014 officer-involved shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald.

Independent monitor Maggie Hickey wrote:

“Superintendent Snelling has the opportunity to address challenges that have disproportionately delayed progress across Consent Decree.”

The Monitor also expressed Snelling will implement changes swiftly based on the team’s experience with him so far.

Friday morning’s CPD update will include a demonstration of officers undergoing de-escalation and intervention.