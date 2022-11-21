WAUKESHA, Wisc. – Monday marks he one-year since the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that killed six people and injured dozens more. The city of Waukesha will hold a ceremony to honor the victims.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon at 4:39 p.m., the exact time of the tragedy last year.

At the end of the ceremony, Waukesha’s mayor is asking the community to ‘turn the city blue’ with blue ligths outside their homes an dbusinesses. Flags eill fly at half-staff across Wisconsin.

The man behind the wheel of the SUV was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole.