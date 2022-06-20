WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Monday marks one year since a three-block-wide tornado tore through DuPage County, injuring 11 people and damaging hundreds of homes.

The tornado, with 140 mph winds, traveled for nearly 16 miles and was on the ground for approximately 20 minutes.

A woman in Woodridge, who was seven months pregnant, lost her unborn child when a tree crashed through her home.

At least five people, including a woman who was listed in critical condition, were hospitalized in Naperville, where 16 homes were left “uninhabitable” and dozens of other homes were damaged.

The tornado was classified as an EF3, which can brind winds up to 165 mph.

On Monday, Woodridge will issue a “Woodridge Strong Day” proclamation and moment of silence to commemorate the anniversary.