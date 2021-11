The future of child tax credit payments in 2022 and beyond may be dependent Democrats swaying two centrist members of their own party. (Getty Images)

Families that are eligible for the enhance tax credit but did not get it automatically will have until Monday to sign up on a simplified website.

After November 15, families will need to wait until next year when they file their 2021 tax return to claim the credit.

Single-parent households earning less than $12,000 a year and married families earning less than $24,000 a year could still be eligible for payments this year.