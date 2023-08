Sara Peterson talks about her new book, Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture It looks at how momfluencer culture impacts women psychologically as consumers, as performers of their stories, and as mothers.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.