Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side.

Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes.

She appeared on the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the foundation’s school supply drive.

To donate, log on to the 1 JAR Foundation Amazon page here and the GoFundMePage.