Molson Coors employees return to work after shooting that killed 5

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors employees are returning work at the Milwaukee brewery where a worker fatally shot five co-workers and then himself.

Several Milwaukee police vehicles were stationed around the campus Monday and outside the main office building.

A company email says employees will find heightened security measures, including additional guards — both armed and unarmed. Counseling services will be available for employees.

The company acknowledged in the email that not everyone will feel ready to return to their jobs.

Meanwhile, the Journal Sentinel reports that a couple hundred people gathered outside Milwaukee City Hall on Sunday night for a vigil in honor of the victims.