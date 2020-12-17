Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Illinois as early as next week as inoculation blitz continues

CHICAGO — For intensive care nurse Anna King, the moment finally arrived for her and her colleagues at Rush University Medical Center to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Working at the pediatric and adult levels, she said over this past year she’s seen so much sickness and death.

“The amount of sick people, I’m being one of the last few people for some that gets to interact with them and hold their hand,” King said. “Telling them that they are important and their families love them is a lot to deal with.”

A total of 600 people got inoculated at Rush Thursday, not to mention throughout Chicago and the suburbs. And another vaccine is likely on the way.

A special FDA advisory committee of doctors, scientists and immunologists also signed off on the emergency use of “M RNA-1273,” the scientific name for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The panel answered “yes” to this central question: “based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Moderna Covid 19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older?”

Developed with the support of the National Institute of Health as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Moderna vaccine is said to be remarkably durable and doesn’t have the same ultra-deep freeze requirements of the Pfizer vaccine.

The chairman of the Food and Drug Administration already indicated that approval is likely and could occur as early as Thursday night. Testing data from Moderna was said to show the new vaccine is more than 94% effective towards combating COVID-19.

While the promising new vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials, there were some side effects including injection-site pain or soreness, and fatigue with mostly low-grade headaches and chills. Severe adverse reactions were found to be rare.

A total of 200 million-doses are already earmarked for the United States, and if all goes according to plan, as many as 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will ship out across the country next week.