Mixin’ it up with Argelia Martinez

Argelia Martinez, founder of Vida Mia Cocktails joined WGN News Now to share her hibiscus margarita.

Vida Mia, a Mexican-owned cocktail company that creates custom kits & virtual mixology classes (due to pandemic) about the sacred agave.

Martinez began Vida Mia Cocktails in 2018 with the mission of celebrating the diverse culinary traditions of Mexico by leading educational mixology classes about agave & creating custom kits.

● Instagram: @Vida_Mia_Cocktails

● Cash Drop app: https://cashdrop.biz/vidamiacocktails

Other recipes:

Chicago Twist to a Paloma

Ingredients:

● 2 oz of mezcal

● 3 oz of fresh grapefruit juice

● .50 oz of fresh lime juice

● .50 oz of agave nectar syrup

● Ginger beer

● Ice

● Garnish: Tajin, Grapefruit slices, & fresh rosemary

● Glassware: Highball glass

Step 1: Prepare the glass rim with lime juice and salt.

Step 2: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice except the ginger beer.

Step 3: Shake for ten seconds, and strain over fresh ice into salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with grapefruit slices and rosemary. Top off with ginger beer.

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

● Fresh cucumber wheels (5)

● Fresh mint leaves (3 leaves)

● .75 oz lime juice

● .50 oz agave nectar syrup

● 2 oz of mezcal

● Sparkling water

● Ice

● Garnish: Lime wheels and mint leaves

● Glassware: Old Fashion glass

Step 1: Muddle cucumber wheels with lime juice and mint

Step 2: Combine all ingredients into the cocktail shaker except sparkling water. Shake.

Step 3: Add fresh ice to your glass. Strain drink into the old fashion glass and garnish.

Step 4: Top off with sparkling water. Toast to warmer weathers and memories of agua frescas.