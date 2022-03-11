Missouri mom recovering from tornado injuries, loss of family members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHO-13) — Several members of a Blue Springs, Missouri family were killed in an Iowa tornado over the weekend.

The mother survived and is recovering in the hospital. Meantime loved ones are putting together a fundraiser in Olathe to support this family in the months ahead.

The unimaginable happens. An EF-4 tornado rips through a community outside Des Moines, Iowa, taking with it four family members, three from Blue Springs, Missouri.

“It was just like being picked up and carried somewhere else,” Kuri Bolger said. “And each time we landed we got more squished in the spaces we were in.”

Bolger lost her mom, husband and two young children, ages 5 and 2.

She and her 8-year-old son Brysen survived.

Bolger broke her leg and her pelvis. Brysen’s foot is in a boot.

“Not very good, but everything will get better, and I’ve got such love surrounding me at all times,” Bolger said. “So, I have no doubt that things will be better, I will be able to be happy and my family will be remembered forever.”

Bolger draws from the mental and physical strength she harnessed through fitness and Team Crystal.

Crystal Parker is the owner of Real Deal Wellness. She’s Bolger’s trainer.

“We will never understand why, but we just want to help her understand and move forward,” Parker said. “And when she can’t walk right now, we want to be able to stand for her and let her know we’re here for her.”

Parker is spearheading a “Strong Together” fundraiser for the Bolger family at Genesis Health Clubs, near Ridgeview Road.

“She loves exercise, and she loves being healthy, being strong and feeling strong and so, we’re trying to build her up in the way we know how to,” Parker said. “We’re going to be right there cheering her on every step.”

Bolger’s kids have been a huge part of her fitness journey. She gave them morning hugs in between workouts — hoping to show them how to treat your body and be health and strong.

Thursday, in the hospital, Bolger walked eight steps.

“My goal was to take one step, but I just kept walking because the chair was not one step away,” Bolger said.

What gives her the strength is a huge support system sending well wishes and the memory of her family.

She and her 37-year-old husband, Michael, taught their kids to be a light in people’s lives.

Now, she carries forward their light even in the darkest of times.

“They were always the type to enjoy every bit of life and go on those adventures and try new things,” Bolger said.

The fitness event is March 20 at 1 p.m. All donations will go directly to the family. People are encouraged to wear green, Bolger’s favorite color.

If you would like to donate to help the family, click here.