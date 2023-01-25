MIA Recoveries, Inc specializes in locating and recovering US airmen lost in the China-Burma-India theater of operations during WW II.

Clayton Kuhles of Prescott, AZ and his team have reached 27 crashed aircraft missing for decades, thereby accounting for 279 personnel listed as MIA.

For more information, go to: www.MIArecoveries.org

