MARKHAM, Ill. — A missing 83-year-old woman with dementia was last seen Sunday night in Markham.

At the request of the Markham Police Department, the Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Olga A. Gutierrez. The 83-year-old was last seen in the 3600 block of Arthur Terrence on May 15 around 9 p.m.

Gutierrez is 4-foot-11-inches, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. She may be wearing Army fatigue shorts and blue crocs.

Family members say Gutierrez has low mobility and a right-side facial droop.

Anyone who may know of Gutierrez’s whereabouts should contact the Markham Police Department at (708) 331-4095.