CHICAGO — A search is underway on Monday for a teen girl missing from her home on the city’s North Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, 16-year-old Nevin Shehadeh, has been missing since around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the teen girl was last seen leaving her home in the 7600 block of West Devon Avenue in Edison Park and has not been heard from since.

Officers say the teen girl, who has black hair and hazel eyes, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 240 pounds.

Authorities did not provide a description of what the girl was wearing at the time she went missing.

Officers notified the public about Shehadeh’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Nevin Shehadeh is asked to call CPD Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.