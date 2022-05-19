MARKHAM, Ill. — An elderly woman missing from her Markham home since last Sunday has been found.
Markham police say search teams discovered Olga Gutierrez in the basement of a vacant home.
She recently turned 84.
Her family says she suffers from dementia.
Officers found her at 5 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said she was lying on a mattress and was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Officials said it is unknown how Gutierrez got inside the house and are still investigating.
Foul play is not suspected.