MARKHAM, Ill. — An elderly woman missing from her Markham home since last Sunday has been found.

Markham police say search teams discovered Olga Gutierrez in the basement of a vacant home.

She recently turned 84.

Her family says she suffers from dementia.

Officers found her at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said she was lying on a mattress and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Officials said it is unknown how Gutierrez got inside the house and are still investigating.

Foul play is not suspected.