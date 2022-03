OSWEGO, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is missing from Oswego, according to police.

Edward Gardner was last seen in the Bolingbrook/Chicago area on Sunday, March 13.

According to Oswego police, Gardner is driving a 2021 white Dodge Charger with the Florida license plate No. QMND02.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.