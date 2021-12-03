Missing elderly Dyer man found dead in Northwest Indiana retention pond

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – A missing elderly man was found dead Thursday night in a Northwest Indiana retention pond.

Just after 7:45 p.m., a Schererville police officer located an unoccupied vehicle behind a business in the 700 block of US 41.

After running a license plate check, the officer learned it was registered to a missing Dyer man, later identified as 72-year-old Raul Hernandez.

Authorities searched a nearby retention pond behind the business and located the body of Hernandez in it.

No foul play is expected and autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with information can call police at 219-660-0000.