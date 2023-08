CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman reported missing Friday morning is considered high risk and a ward of the state, police said.

Audrey Stone, who also goes by Max, was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue around 4:53 a.m.

Police say she is a ward of a state and is described as being five feet and six inches tall and 160 pounds, blonde with a faux hawk hairstyle.

If anyone recovers any information on her whereabouts, contact area five detectives at 312-746-6554.