Minimum wage increase, insulin price cap: New laws coming to Illinois in 2021

The new year brings new laws to Illinois.



The state’s minimum wage increases to $11 dollars an hour.



The out-of-pocket cost of insulin will be capped at $100 for a 30-day supply.

The Chicago Tribune reports the is an estimated 1.3 million residents in Illinois with diabetes and rely on insulin. ”The new law applies to state-regulated commercial insurance plans but not federally regulated plans,” according to the Tribune.

Drivers will be allowed to register their cars for a two-year period, instead of just one. But drives will have to wait for this to be implemented. The Tribune also reports because of the pandemic, “the secretary of state’s office is not prepared to immediately implement the change, which will require computer upgrades.”

Law enforcement agencies can begin collecting DNA samples from relatives of a missing person, an amendment to the Missing Persons Identification Act .



The Sun Times reports, “The law also provides that law enforcement cannot retain DNA samples from family members or the missing person after the person has been located.”

And the addresses of sexual assault and stalking victims will be kept confidential.