MILWAUKEE — The giant music festival Summerfest has announced its 2022 lineup on Tuesday.

Justin Bieber, Backstreet Boys, Steve Aoki, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Rod Stewart and Halsey are some of this summer’s headliners.

The nine-day music festival will be spread out during three weekends from June to July. These are the dates:

June 23 to June 25

June 30 to July 2

July 7 to July 9

For a full look at the lineup, visit the Summerfest website.