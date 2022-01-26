Milwaukee police searching for suspect after deputy shot

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for the person who shot a Milwaukee County deputy.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning near Adler and 68th streets.

A passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. While chasing the suspect, the deputy was shot multiple times, according to Milwaukee officials.

The deputy was treated and was conscious, the Milwaukee County Sherrif’s Office said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but the shooter is still on the loose. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

No further information was provided.