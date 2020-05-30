Milwaukee businesses looted, officer shot in wake of George Floyd protests

A Detroit Police officer uses tear-gas on protesters during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan late May 29, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Violent protests erupted across the United States late Friday over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (WDJT ) — Peaceful protests in Milwaukee following the death of George Floyd turned violent overnight Friday, May 29 into Saturday, May 30. Floyd’s death this week sparked protests across the country after video emerged that shows the 46-year-old man handcuffed and on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” as a Minneapolis police officer holds him down with a knee on his neck.

In Milwaukee, police said an officer sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound while responded to the area of 200 West Locust Street. The 38-year-old officer is a 4-year veteran of the department. He was treated and expected to survive.

A Walgreens pharmacy appeared to be looted near Martin Luther King Drive and Locust Street; damage and spray paint could be seen on the outside of the building.

Armored vehicles were seen in the area of MPD District 5 overnight.

Friday afternoon, crowds marched throughout the city to rally in support of George Floyd. Beginning at 27th and Center, the protesters made their way to I-43, stopping northbound traffic and one point