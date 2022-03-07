Millionaire businessman convicted in attack on wife released from prison

BULL VALLEY, Ill. (AP) — A millionaire businessman convicted of trying to kill his wife during a 2004 attack in their suburban Chicago mansion has been released from prison.

The Northwest Herald reports that 80-year-old Billy J. Cox was released on Feb. 25 after serving the required 85% of his 20-year sentence.

A jury found Cox guilty in 2007 of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery for trying to kill his then 65-year-old wife, Carolyn Cox, in September 2004 in their 15,000-square-foot Bull Valley mansion by striking her with a blunt object and locking her in their garage with two idling vehicles.

She was found alive by police after concerned relatives were unable to reach her.

