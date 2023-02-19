Sunday’s forecast is looking mostly cloudy early, then clearing throughout the day. It will be unseasonably mild and breezy with Southwest winds from 10-20 mph ang gusty winds of 30-35 mph. The air quality is in the Good category for the Chicagoland areas. High is near 50.

Sunday Night: Clouds return & a bit colder. WNW 10-15 mph. Low near 30

Monday is mostly cloudy and breezy. There is a chance of late day showers especially in the northern Chicagoland. There are south winds of 5-10 mph. A High of 45

Extended outlook calls for increasing clouds on Tuesday with highs near 40. A more impactful storm for Wednesday into Thursday with heavy rain at times and wind. This could be a rain/snow mix for some of us and freezing rain near the WI state line that could cause slippery conditions. Temps on Wednesday hover in the mid to low 30s most of the day. Cloudy and bit milder on Thursday with highs near 40. Chance of some light snow late Friday into early Saturday.