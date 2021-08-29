WGN’s Mike Lowe among thousands to participate in Chicago Triathlon

CHICAGO — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, thousands of people swam, biked, and ran through the city this weekend for the Chicago triathlon.

Among them was WGN’s Mike Lowe, who has been documenting his training regimen.

Lowe was running in honor of colleague Erin Ivory, a regular triathlete who had to miss this year’s race as she continues to recover from a heart attack.

Lowe said finishing the race gave him an incredible sense of accomplishment.

“I got myself across the finish line. Muddled across. I told myself on the jog, ‘don’t stop, or you won’t start again,’ so I just kept going and here I am.”

One couple finished the race with more than a sense of accomplishment. They finished engaged.

Participants Chris Burke popped the question to Jennifer Madsen as they crossed the finish line.

Congratulations to Mike and the newly engaged couple!