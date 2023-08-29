On Saturday, Chicago welcomed thousands of triathletes for the 40th annual Chicago Triathlon.

Among them, was WGN’s Mike Lowe.

He participated and also raised money for a good cause — It Takes a Village Chicago.

Cam Paulson is the founder and president of the organization.

Over the last six years, Paulson, through his charity have built 10 state-of-the art weight rooms each costing $100,000 dollars or more at community centers and Chicago schools that otherwise couldn’t afford them.

Paulson said they raised $6,000 from the triathlon.

He joined the WGN Evening News to talk about what that means for the organization.