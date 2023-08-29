On Saturday, Chicago welcomed thousands of triathletes for the 40th annual Chicago Triathlon.
Among them, was WGN’s Mike Lowe.
He participated and also raised money for a good cause — It Takes a Village Chicago.
Cam Paulson is the founder and president of the organization.
Over the last six years, Paulson, through his charity have built 10 state-of-the art weight rooms each costing $100,000 dollars or more at community centers and Chicago schools that otherwise couldn’t afford them.
Paulson said they raised $6,000 from the triathlon.
Each Tuesday in August, WGN-TV is bringing viewers and readers stories about the Triathlon.
- Part 1: Lessons of strength, hard work inspiring youth beyond club weight rooms
- Part 2: Father & daughter train together to compete against each other
- Part 3: Top 40: Bolingbrook man prepares for 40th consecutive Chicago triathlon
- Part 4: Athletes defined by determination – not disabilities – compete in Chicago Triathlon
He joined the WGN Evening News to talk about what that means for the organization.