Mike Ditka relishes role as owner of women’s football X League

CHICAGO – Mike Ditka is getting back into football.

The legendary Bears head coach has worn a lot of different hats over the years, but he never thought he’d be the chairman and owner of a women’s football league.

“No, but I’m glad I am,” noted Ditka. “Women play every sport and they play them well. Why not football? People say, ‘Well, football is too physical.’ There’s a lot of physical women. Believe me. I live with one.”

Ditka is helping rebrand the former Lingerie and Legends Football League into the Extreme Football League or X League with teams in eight cities, including Chicago.

“I think it’s going to be big. I think it’s going to be well-received by the people. I think they’ll like what they see.”

Iron Mike knows critics may see the league as a gimmick and it will look different than the sport he coached.

“Well, yeah. Until the first play when somebody smacks them in the mouth. Then it will be the same. That’s all.

“They’re good athletes. When you are a good athlete you can play the game.”

The schedule comes out in October with games slated for April, which hopefully allows enough time for fans to attend with so much uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s a mess. There’s no question about that. That will really hurt how the game is received,” Ditka explained. “That’s in a lot of sports right now. Everything is screwed up right now.”

Unsurprisingly, the 80-year-old Hall of Famer has been taking the nationwide quarantine in stride.

“What quarantine?” joked Ditka. “I play golf. I play cards with my buddies. A lot of them wear masks. I have one somewhere. It’s in my jacket. Life is what it is. I feel pretty good. I know this thing is pretty tough, but I’ve avoided a lot of things in my life. I’m going to try to avoid this thing.”