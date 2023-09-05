CHICAGO — Dozens of children and adult migrants from Central and South America are calling CPD’s 12th District home while they wait for permanent housing and some officers say they are unable to keep up with the crisis.

Migrants staying at the police station have asked not to appear on camera as they fear they will get in trouble after they say a Venezuelan man was involved in an incident with a police officer on Tuesday afternoon. But many agree that the living conditions are not ideal.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara says migrants staying in the police stations are causing health problems for desk officers and sergeants at district stations across the city.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and ridiculous working conditions,” Catanzara said in a video he recorded at CPD’s 12th District police station last week.

The biggest complaint among many migrants is the lack of respect from some officers.

Some migrants staying at the station say some officers are rude to them, and since Monday, those staying at the station have been forced to wake up at 5 a.m. to move all of their personal belongings outside. They say officers have told them it is so the lobby can be cleaned, but claim when they return, it looks the same.

The migrants added that they were forced out of the station during the heat on Monday and left outside for hours.

Over at the 19th Police District on the North Side, migrants can also be seen outside with their belongings.

WGN News has reached out to CPD for comment in regard to Tuesday’s incident involving the Venezuelan man and to the city about the living conditions and are still awaiting responses.