CHICAGO — Asylum seekers will move into the Chicago Parthenon Hostel in Greek Town Friday — the second time the hostel has been used to shelter migrants.

Around 200 people are expected to make their way to the temporary housing located on South Halsted near Jackson.

Alderman Bill Conway said there were no problems the last time the hostel was used as a shelter in the fall of 2022 when migrants were first sent to Chicago from Texas.

The city has been trying to find more places to house the more than 13,000 asylum seekers which 2,000 of are spread out over several police stations.

Migrants have been reportedly seen sleeping on floors and hundreds more have been staying at O’Hare. There are currently more than 15 city-run shelters.

Conway says they had about a week heads up but however the initial move in date was pushed back until Friday morning.