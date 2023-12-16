CHICAGO — Less than 24 hours after being cleared from the Chicago police 12th District, migrants were seen outside the district again on Saturday.

WGN-TV learned that bus companies are going out of their way to avoid a new city ordinance by dropping migrants off outside city limits.

Over two dozen migrants lined the windows of the Chicago police 12th district on Saturday evening, wrapped in blankets as they tried to stay dry from the rain.

WGN-TV spoke with Juevencio Zerpa, who said some migrants were being turned away from shelters and had nowhere to sleep.

Chicago’s latest census report showed that there were no migrants waiting for placement inside any police districts. The CPD 12th district was the last station cleared of asylum seekers on Friday night, but they returned less than 24 hours later.

It all comes as the City of Chicago works to enforce stricter penalties regarding the handling of the migrant crisis.

Under a new ordinance, bus companies dropping off new arrivals now have to go to a designated landing zone with a permit. Buses that don’t follow the ordinance could be towed or impounded.

City officials confirmed that bus companies are now trying to avoid fines and penalties by dropping off migrants outside city limits. Going as far as purchasing bus and train tickets for them so they can get into the city on their own.

Migrants waiting outside the 12th district on Saturday evening eventually boarded a bus that offered them shelter during the cold and rain.

City officials say there is no longer any communication from border cities to coordinate the incoming buses.

According to the city, a group of new arrivals was dropped off by a bus from Texas at the University Park Metra stop on Saturday night. The city said the new arrivals made their way downtown where some were picked up by authorities and taken to a shelter and others were taken to a nearby police district where they would be able to wait on a bus being used as a warming station.

WGN-TV reached out to Chicago police about the migrants seeking shelter. CPD referred WGN to the Office of Emergency Management for comment and has not yet heard back.