Michael Madigan resigns as Chairman of Democratic Party of Illinois

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO — Michael Madigan has resigned as Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

He was first elected in 1998. Karen Yarbrough will move into her new role as interim chair after most recently serving as vice chair of DPI.

“Over the last two decades, we have elected a diverse array of Democrats across Illinois and helped send a hometown Chicago leader to the White House, turning Illinois into a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest,” Madigan said. “Together, we faced conservative extremism and stood up for working men and women. I’m confident the Democratic Party of Illinois will continue to cement our place as a beacon of progressive values. My work would not have been possible without the support of my family, Shirley, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole and Andrew. I thank each of them for their unwavering love and support that has allowed me to do this work for so long.”

Madigan’s resignation as chairman is effective immediately. His current four-year term as state central committeeman ends following the March primary in 2022.

This comes after he resigned from his seat as the 22nd District representative on Thursday. Madigan served in the Illinois House of Representatives for just over 50 years, first taking office in January 1971.

His legacy has been tarnished by a federal investigation of Statehouse bribery announced last summer that implicated him. Madigan has not been charged with wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

Over the weekend, Edward Guerra Kodatt, 26, was chosen as Madigan’s successor in the 22nd District.

Speaker Emaneul Welch released the following statement.

“I thank Michael Madigan for his 20+ years of service as the chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, which has left us with a supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly. I have full confidence in the state central committee’s ability to select a new chair. The Illinois Democratic party remains strong, and we will continue our work to create a more equitable state.”