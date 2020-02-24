Michael Jordan says piece of him died with Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan gave a powerful eulogy Monday during an emotional memorial for Kobe Bryant.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died,” Jordan said during the Staples Center gathering. He went on to add that a piece of everyone in the crowd died as well.

The Bulls legend urged people to use the inspiration of Bryant’s life for their own.

Jordan said once when he made a visit to the Lakers locker room, Kobe asked him, “Did you bring your shoes?” Jordan said it was just a social call, but Bryant was ready for one-on-one.

Mourners packed the Staples Center to remember Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others who died last month in a helicopter crash.

Jordan also poked some fun at himself — noting he’ll probably have to look at some more “Crying Jordan” memes for the next few years.

