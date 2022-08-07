WHEATON, IL— An outdoor Art Exhibit ‘Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World”‘ that opened in June.

The Mexican Cultural Center DuPage in West Chicago commissioned six artists from Mexico city to create these works of art. Nearly 50 sculptures reside in Cantigny Park.

The exhibit honors famous Mexican artist Pedro Linares whose fever dream in 1936 brought these creatures to life.

While Alebrijes was a made up word from that dream, it stuck and spawned a new genre of art in real life — even serving as the inspiration for the Disney movie “Coco”.

The style of the art has evolved over the years, to now — it taking about four months to build each sculpture from wire, paper mache and a lot of lacquer.

Admission to the exhibit will be included with Cantigny’s regular parking fee, currently $5 per car ($10 on summer weekends).

The sculptures have been on display in Wheaton’s Cantigny Park since June and will continue to be there until October.

After the exhibit closes, the sculptures will be donated to local schools, museums and others may be sold. Companies or organizations that sponsored a specific alebrije will get to keep their sculptures.