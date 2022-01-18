Metro Police fatally shoot armed man at gas station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in the Metro East area of Illinois fatally shot a man who pulled a gun on them.

KMOV-TV in St. Louis reports that the shooting happed at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the Madison County community of Wood River.

Police say a gas station employee reported seeing an armed man and that a nearby resident later reported seeing someone armed with a gun on her porch.

Police say that officers searching the area spotted the man back at the station and shot him after he pulled a gun on them.

The man whose name name hasn’t been released was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News