Metro Police fatally shoot armed man at gas station

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in the Metro East area of Illinois fatally shot a man who pulled a gun on them.

KMOV-TV in St. Louis reports that the shooting happed at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the Madison County community of Wood River.

Police say a gas station employee reported seeing an armed man and that a nearby resident later reported seeing someone armed with a gun on her porch.

Police say that officers searching the area spotted the man back at the station and shot him after he pulled a gun on them.

The man whose name name hasn’t been released was pronounced dead at an area hospital.