CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. — Metra trains will run through Clarendon Hills Thursday but will not stop for passengers after a fatal crash that killed a woman and left four others injured.

The accident involving Metra BNSF train No. 1242 happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday. According to Metra, the truck got stuck on the tracks and as the train was approaching, the driver jumped out of the truck.

A woman, who was a passenger on the train, was killed. Michael Gillis, director of communications at Metra said four other people were injured — a Metra engineer, conductor and two other passengers. Their injuries were minor. The truck driver was not injured.

“All of us at Metra and BNSF Railway are devastated by this death and we will be working with the NTSB to find out what happened,” Gillis said.

WGN’s Skycam9 was over the scene of the crash that showed the truck was totaled. The Metra train also had heavy damage to the side of the train with multiple windows destroyed.

Witness Denise Andrews was in traffic a few cars back and captured video showing the truck in flames.

“I looked over at the tracks and there looked like a big moving truck, and it was stopped,” she said. “‘Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding,’ the barrier comes down and it hits the top of the truck. At that point I knew it was on the tracks and I was like ‘oh my God.’”

Trains will be running on a modified Saturday schedule on Thursday as the investigation continues. Saturday scheduled trains will be stopping at all stops except Clarendon Hills. Saturday express trains, No. 2008, 2020 and 2019, remain the same. Visit Metra for the full schedule.

A friend of the woman who was killed, who lived in Downer’s Grove, described her as someone with a big family who was full of life. She has not yet been officially identified.

Part of the investigation will be to determine why the driver couldn’t get off the tracks. Some who live in the area said construction could be part of the problem.

Anyone who has video or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the National Transportation Safety Board at 202-320-3387.