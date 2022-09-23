Metra says a woman was struck and killed by a train in Mokena Friday afternoon.

MOKENA, Ill. — Metra says a woman was struck and killed by a train in Mokena Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m.

All trains are at a halt as a result of the crash.

The deadly train crash comes three days after a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was fatally struck by a Metra train in Mount Prospect.

