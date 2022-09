A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was killed by a Metra train in Mount Prospect Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson said that the train was traveling express and was not scheduled to stop at Mount Prospect.

Inbound and outbound service was delayed by more than two hours due to the crash.

Train operations have since resumed with extensive delays.

Police at the scene after a Metra train fatally strikes a pedestrian in Mount Prospect. (Photo/Ryan Burrow)

Police at the scene after a Metra train fatally strikes a pedestrian in Mount Prospect. (Photo/Ryan Burrow)

Authorities in Mount Prospect are heading the investigation.