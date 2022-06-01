Metra is trying to take the sting out of record-high gas prices.

The transit company is offering a $100 monthly “Super Saver” pass that would be good for unlimited travel throughout Chicagoland. The passes will be available starting in July.

A reduced “Super Saver” pass will be offered for $70d to seniors, children, and students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The passes go on sale starting June 20.

Metra plans a three-month pilot period for the new pass.

Metra will continue to sell the $6 day pass, valid for unlimited travel within one to three fare zones in a single day, and the $10 day pass, valid for unlimited travel systemwide in a single day.