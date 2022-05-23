GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The driver of a truck was killed after the vehicle was struck by a Milwaukee District North Metra train in Grayslake.

The accident involving a dump truck and train happened just after 7 a.m. Monday near Route 120 and Hainseville Road, and caused the front car of the train to derail.

Metra officials confirmed the driver of the dump truck was killed. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Grayslake – Metra MD N train hit dump truck near 120/HainsevilleRd.



Front car of train has derailed.We saw one passenger carried off on a stretcher.



MDN trains stopped both directions. No crossing gates at this crossing. pic.twitter.com/r85YPyV7nU — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 23, 2022

Officials said one passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No word on any other injuries at this time.

MD-N trains are stopped in both directions. No crossing gates at this crossing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.