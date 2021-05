CHICAGO — It’s a true sign of summer in Chicago: Buckingham Fountain will officially be turned on Saturday.

WGN’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling will emcee Saturday as the city officially turns on the fountain for the first time since 2019. The fountain stayed dormant due to the pandemic.

This will be the fountain’s 94th year in Grant Park.

The city’s Switch on Summer ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed LIVE on wgntv.com.