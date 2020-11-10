Mesoscale update on Tornado Watch #505

Mesoscale Discussion 1782
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0330 PM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

   Areas affected...parts of northern IL into southeast WI

   Concerning...Tornado Watch 505...

   Valid 102130Z - 102330Z

   The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 505 continues.

   SUMMARY...The greatest potential for severe gusts/wind damage will
   likely concentrate in a narrow corridor near and immediately south
   of the stationary front as the squall line races northeast across
   southeast WI during the next few hours.

   DISCUSSION...Radar mosaic shows a mature squall line over northwest
   IL where a mesolow is tracking northeastward along a stationary
   front draped from near Rockford, IL to the greater Milwaukee, WI
   metro.  KMKX VAD data show 40-50 kt in the 2-3 km AGL layer and a
   slight strengthening of the low-level wind profile may occur
   immediately preceding the squall line as the larger-scale upper
   system continues to pivot towards the western Great Lakes.  The risk
   for severe gusts is highest near and immediately south of the
   boundary as a bowing portion of the squall line is more favorably
   oriented with the lower tropospheric mean flow during the next few
   hours.

