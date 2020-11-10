Mesoscale update on Tornado Watch #505

WILMINGTON, Del. — Promising “we’re going to get right to work,” President-elect Joe Biden fought to confront the nation's competing crises — and fierce Republican resistance — on Tuesday and downplayed concerns that President Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge his victory could undermine national security.

Raising unsupported claims of voter fraud, Trump has blocked his Democratic rival from receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally shared with incoming presidents, according to someone with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to disclose private conversations. Trump's resistance, backed by senior Republicans in Washington and across the country, could also prevent background investigations and security clearances for Biden’s prospective national security team and access to federal agencies to discuss budget and policy issues.