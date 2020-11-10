Mesoscale update on Tornado Watch #505

Mesoscale Discussion 1782 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0330 PM CST Tue Nov 10 2020 Areas affected...parts of northern IL into southeast WI Concerning...Tornado Watch 505... Valid 102130Z - 102330Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 505 continues. SUMMARY...The greatest potential for severe gusts/wind damage will likely concentrate in a narrow corridor near and immediately south of the stationary front as the squall line races northeast across southeast WI during the next few hours. DISCUSSION...Radar mosaic shows a mature squall line over northwest IL where a mesolow is tracking northeastward along a stationary front draped from near Rockford, IL to the greater Milwaukee, WI metro. KMKX VAD data show 40-50 kt in the 2-3 km AGL layer and a slight strengthening of the low-level wind profile may occur immediately preceding the squall line as the larger-scale upper system continues to pivot towards the western Great Lakes. The risk for severe gusts is highest near and immediately south of the boundary as a bowing portion of the squall line is more favorably oriented with the lower tropospheric mean flow during the next few hours.