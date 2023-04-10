MERRIONETTE PARK, Ill. — A GoFundMe fundraiser, organized by the Merrionette Park Police Department, has raised over $16,000 in honor of a fellow officer’s wife who suddenly passed away.

Kris Chlapecka, who has worked in law enforcement for many years, received a call last Thursday that his wife, Suzanne, was experiencing difficulty breathing while at work. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later passed away, according to the department.

The couple have a 7-year-old daughter together. Suzanne was an instructional math coach at an elementary school in Glen Ellyn.

The Merrionette Park Police Department started the fundraiser Friday to help Chlapecka with his wife’s funeral expenses. As of 1 p.m. Monday, it had already raised $16,563.

