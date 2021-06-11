Men drugged and targeted in robberies by women they meet while out

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — In party cities up and down the coast of Florida like Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami, women are picking up men to drug and rob them.



“I was horrified. I was on my futon in my apartment and there was a woman basically looting my apartment,” a 24-year-old victim told NewsNation.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is in dental school and went out to party with friends at a bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

All he remembers is waking up and his wallet and phone were gone. The women drained his bank accounts, even opening up a credit card in his name.

The victim said he is “100 percent” confident he was drugged.

“I have never felt like that before in my life. I have gone over it one hundred times. I have never had a problem going to a bar, getting a drink, and getting an Uber home,” he said.

Police are investigating a similar case at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, where three men say they were drugged. The women reportedly stole a Rolex, gold chain and $5,000 in cash.

It’s not just women robbing men. Sometimes, it’s even men crossdressing as women.

Police say for months a man dressed as a woman trolled Miami hotspots driving high-end exotic cars and offered men rides. The suspect then drugged and robbed them.

“We are seeing more and more men becoming victims and they are becoming victims because men are gullible. And when I say they are gullible they are flattered if an attractive woman comes up to them and starts to engage in conversation,” said Law Enforcement expert Andrew Scott.

In Las Vegas, 23-year-old Windy Jones was busted for drugging men and stealing fancy watches at popular hotels and casinos.

Police and this victim say everyone needs to have their guard up.

“I think it has really sort of shattered my sense of security that I am a guy I can go to a bar and a get a drink with a friend and not have to worry about too much. I just don’t think that is true anymore,” said the 24-year-old victim.



Police believe there could be more men out there who are victims, but many are too embarrassed to come forward.