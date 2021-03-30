Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more people from being killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket will be honored at a memorial service before being laid to rest.

More than 500 vehicles law enforcement vehicles participated in a procession Tuesday that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley’s body to the church service.

The church is about 10 miles east of Boulder where Talley and nine other people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store on March 22.

A day earlier, a Roman Catholic Mass was celebrated for Talley in Denver.