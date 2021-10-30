Memorial held for Zion mother killed by stray bullet inside home

ZION, Ill. — A memorial service was held Saturday afternoon for the young mother killed by a stray bullet inside her home in north suburban Zion.



23-year-old Melanie Yates was reading a Bible story to her 7-month-old daughter when a gun battle erupted outside the family’s home in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday, October 17.

One of the bullets struck Yates in the head.

Saturday family and friends gathered for an emotional memorial service outside the family’s home.

Zion police and the Lake County Sheriff are still looking for whoever was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or here.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $135,000.