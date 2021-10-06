Meghan Trainor installs toilets side by side in her home so she and her husband can go together

CHICAGO — There were a few weeks where every celebrity was sharing their bathing habits, now we have some bathroom news.

Singer Meghan Trainor was trending for most of the day on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Trainor says she and her husband go to the bathroom together.

They actually had two toilets installed side by side in their new home. We won’t go into too much detail, but she says they’ve only used the toilets right next to each other a couple of times because it “smells foul”. Some Saturday Night Live fans were quick to point out that this really isn’t a new idea.

They pointed out a skit from a 1991 episode of SNL that was way ahead of their time, apparently.