Mega Millions jackpot over half a billion dollars, 8th largest in history

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is now valued at nearly a billion dollars, with a $510 million Mega Millions jackpot and a $470 million Powerball.

This is only the eighth time the jackpot has passed the half billion mark.

According to a Mega Millions news release. the next chance for a lucky winner is Friday, after no ticket matched all six numbers pulled Tuesday night.

Combined, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are $980 million.

January has a history of being a lucky month for Mega Millions players. There have been 16 Mega Millions jackpots won during the month of January across the U.S. since the game launched in 2002. That includes three of the top Mega Millions prizes: $451 million on January 5, 2018; $437 million on January 1, 2019; and $380 million on January 14, 2011, according to a news release