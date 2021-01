CHICAGO — The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $1 billion for Friday night’s drawing.

This is the second largest jackpot in history and the third largest prize in US lottery history.

This historic roll series has already made millionaires in Illinois with two players from Elk Grove Village and Chicago winning $1 million Mega Millions prizes in the past two weeks.

The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place Friday, January 22 at 10 p.m.