For Wednesday, Aug. 9, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Experts warn of danger of thirdhand smoke

In rooms where people smoke regularly, tobacco and nicotine linger long after the cigarette goes out.

The Department of Energy’s Berkeley Lab warns it results in toxic indoor pollutants

Chemicals from the surface of the contaminated surfaces rise back into the air and are inhaled damaging the lungs.

Men and women respond differently to stress

Men and women respond differently to stress biologically.

Chronic stress alters the brain cells of males and females in unique ways.

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers say the finding opens the door for personalized therapy for depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders like obesity and diabetes.

Mental and physical disorders caused by chronic stress affect men and women, but experts say only by studying the individual manifestation can we arrive at effective, lasting therapies.

Health benefits of walking

For better health, just walk.

Don’t count to 10,000 steps, as a new study says that number is irrelevant.

What is important is movement and activity.

According to research, presented at the European Society of Cardiology, even 4,000 steps a day reduces the risk of dying.

Less than 3,000 steps a day enhances blood vessels and reduces heart disease.

In the end, the more you walk, the greater your benefit.

