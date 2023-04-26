For Wednesday, April 26, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:
- Boston Children’s Hospital neuroscientists found young people with an abnormally high body mass index display changes in cognitive performance, brain structure and brain circuitry compared to those with a normal BMI.
- Why a little exercise can go a long way to helping people reduce or halt substance use.
- Hair relaxers can lead to infertility according to researchers with the Boston University School of Public Health.