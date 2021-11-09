MedWatch Daily Digest: Health consequences of surviving childhood cancer — and more

For Tuesday, Nov. 9, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:

  • According to Rockefeller University researchers, if the treatment includes radiation, there could be a lasting medical impact. Childhood cancer survivors experience various metabolic challenges including heart disease and diabetes, even as otherwise healthy adults. 
  • Exposure in utero to hydroxyprogesterone, a synthetic medication prescribed to prevent pre-term birth, is associated with an increased risk of developing cancer for offspring. The drug halts early contractions that may lead to miscarriage. 
  • Music can help the mind when memory fails. Listening to favorite tunes improves brain plasticity and cognitive performance according to University of Toronto researchers. 

